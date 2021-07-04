HCMC to apply new preventative measures to quickly contain coronavirus epidemic

Regarding the zoning, the southern city will set up these zones where a people with positive test result is living within 1 hour or sooner as soon as the test results come out. To have a basis for zoning, epidemiological investigators will conduct a quick investigation of the F0 case combined with a field assessment to have a basis for zoning the treatment area.

In respect of epidemic investigation, the health sector will identify infectious agent F0 as well as make a list of contacts F1 and F2 f contacts. At the same time, those who are in contact with infected people will be classified as potential risk exposure levels including very high, high, medium, and lower risk so that heal care workers will develop an appropriate treatment diagram for each.

Concerning collecting samples for testing, all contacts F1 will be immediately transferred to a temporary isolation area of the district for epidemiological investigation. F1 will be tested immediately for confirmation. Once, the test result is positive for SARS-COV-2, F1 will be treated like infected patients.

According to HCDC, health care workers in medical facilities and centers in districts will take part in tracing measures and collect samples for testing. These health care workers will only trace and collect samples for testing quickly to ensure a suspected Covid-19 person’s and contacts F1’s coronavirus test results to come out as soon as possible within one hour and within 12 hours respectively while F2’s test result within 24 hours. The city will decide to put a location of infected people, contacts F1 under lockdown following test results.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan