HCMC to ban vehicles on Center City streets during holidays

Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 0.00 a.m. on January, 2021 on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.



The ban on Nguyen Hue Street will take place on the section extending from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street.

Vehicles going from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street will be diverted to Dong Khoi and Ton Duc Thang streets, or Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ham Nghi and Ton Duc Thang streets.

Vehicles going from Ton Duc Thang Street to Le Thanh Ton Street will take Ham Nghi, Pasteur and Le Thanh Ton streets or Me Linh Square, Hai Ba Trung and Le Thanh Ton streets.

Heavy lorries and container trucks will not be allowed to travel on Mai Chi Tho and Dong Van Cong streets in District 2 during the announcement ceremony of the establishing Thu Duc City from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 31.

In addition, a temporary bridge connecting District 12’s An Phu Dong Ward and Go Vap District will open to vehicles at a maximum speed of 30 km/h starting at 7.30 a.m. on December 31. Trucks, coaches, vehicles over 5 tons and more than 2m high will not be permitted.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh