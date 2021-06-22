Small children play happily in a public park (Photo: SGGP)

Moreover, the city will add more public green space by planting more than 6,000 trees citywide.

By 2025, the Department of Construction will pour more money into building parks and will ask residents in apartment buildings to manage parks and trees in the building. Additionally, it will renovate parks and plant more trees in deteriorated buildings.

Thu Duc City People's Committee and administrations in districts work with investors upon investment plan for all parks, trees, and even technical infrastructure in the above projects. At the same time, the city will recheck the land fund for the proposal of public park construction from now to 2025 in all districts across the city.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy