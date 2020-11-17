  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to build network for recycled waste collection, treatment

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited (Citenco) and Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam (PRO Vietnam) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement on building a network for recycled waste collection and treatment from the solid waste classification program at source.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Cao Thang)

Accordingly, the two sides will cooperate in infrastructure development to support the collection, classification and preliminary treatment of recyclable waste. Besides that, the parties will build cooperation networks between recyclers to develop waste recycling models.

In the long term, it is recommended to implement policies to create incentives and favorable conditions for recyclable waste. At the same time, it is important to expand communications on source separation to households and independent garbage collectors.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong

