HCMC to build network for recycled waste collection, treatment

Accordingly, the two sides will cooperate in infrastructure development to support the collection, classification and preliminary treatment of recyclable waste. Besides that, the parties will build cooperation networks between recyclers to develop waste recycling models.In the long term, it is recommended to implement policies to create incentives and favorable conditions for recyclable waste. At the same time, it is important to expand communications on source separation to households and independent garbage collectors.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong