HCMC to cease unnecessary services against risk of Covid-19 infection

The delegates participate in a meeting on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures this morning.

The HCMC People’s Committee requested the applicable limit on the number of attendants at the religious ceremonies and activities in compliance with the 5K requirement of the Ministry of Health: Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tap trung (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making health declaration) and safety and health standards and regulations promulgated by the city authorities.

The notification was issued at a meeting on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in Ho Chi Minh City hosted by Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong along with the participation of Vice-Chairmen of the Municipal People’s Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc and Mr. Ngo Minh Chau this morning.According to an urgent order, Dam Sen Cultural Park will temporarily close for seven days from 6 p.m today.Besides, the leaders of departments, agencies of Ho Chi Minh City and chairmen of People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts must strictly follow the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control instruction, perform strict punishment according to the regulations to any cases not conducting medical declaration or making a dishonest medical declaration, illegally entering localities.

