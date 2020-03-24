HCMC to coerce Covid-19 suspected people refusing to stay in isolation wards

The Chairman made the request while he presided at an online conference on Covid-19 prevention task yesterday with leaders of 24 districts, asking the Department of Justice to also consult city authorities on administrative penalties on those who don’t wear face masks in public places.

As of March 23, 27 city dwellers have been infected with Covid-19 and 14 others have suspected of having the deadly virus while 7,208 people have been put in quarantine wards.

According to Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh, from 6 AM on March 22 to 6 AM on March 23, 27 flights landed in Tan Son Nhat Airport with 1,098 passengers entering the city. Of these, 13 people were isolated because they had symptoms of Covid-19.

During isolation, health workers should detect those having symptoms to rush them to hospitals for timely treatment. Health sector should separate those living in the same room with positive –tested people to curb the transmission.

133 Islamic people in District 8 were taken to isolation ward in the student dorm in the Vietnam National University in HCMC yesterday. In the next days, local administration will encourage and coerce others to the quarantine place.

For those entering Vietnam from the US and Asian countries before March 20, local health centers and administration must closely monitor them asking them to self-isolate at home.

The city health sector has purchased additional 20,000 testing kits in April and 20,000 in May and June for quick screening of at-risk people, said Dr. Binh.

Speaking at the meeting , Chairman Phong put stress on pressure which HCMC is suffering when Covid-19 patients have been rising. Every day, around 1,300-1,800 people returned to HCMC from other countries in Tan Son Nhat Airport.

He hailed all agencies and health sector for their determined efforts in the fight against Covid-19. He noted that the next time is very important in the fight; therefore, in addition to measures adopted in the past time, all agencies and the health sector must try new ones and collaborate closely.

He reminded relevant agencies of raising city dwellers’ awareness to protect themselves and the community from the pandemic. Anyone having Covid-19 symptoms should inform nearby medical centers.

Dissemination of Covid-19 to each residential quarters and households in the city must be top priority, Mr. Phong required. Plus, health declaration must be strictly done. Besides, health authorities must take body temperature of people in and out a dorm.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan