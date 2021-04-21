HCMC to collect port infrastructure charges from July 1

Cat Lai Port

Terminal infrastructure fees cost VND15, 000 (US$0.65) per ton of goods and VND4.4 million (US$191) per 40-foot container.



Revenue from collecting fees from businesses and individuals for use of infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals for import-export activities will be used to upgrade transport infrastructure system and invest in technology and services in Cat Lai Port and other terminals in the city, helping reduce traffic congestion and accidents and enhance the capacity of maritime transport. The fee collection unit will receive a 1.5 percent deduction from the gross revenue.

According to the municipal Department of Transport, HCMC’s seaport system includes Cat Lai port complex on Dong Nai River with 7 terminals, Saigon port on Saigon River with 12 terminals, Hiep Phuoc port on Soai Rap River with 12 terminals, and Nha Be port on Nha Be River with 11 terminals, playing a key role in connecting the maritime transportation system of the South-eastern region and the Mekong Delta.

The total amount of goods through the city's seaports was 170 million tons in 2019, accounted for a quarter of the country’s total output of goods of 600 million tons.

The ports are at risk of overload due to the high amount of containers, heavy traffic congestion on the roads around terminals, leading to an increase of logistics costs, environmental pollution and traffic accidents.

A fee collection software through the 24/7 system of Ho Chi Minh City Customs has been completed, allowing port business units to check and supervise the payment of charges.



By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh