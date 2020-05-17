HCMC to compensate residents outside Thu Thiem boundary in May

Mr. Nhan was speaking while meeting deputies in Tan Phu and Go Vap District ahead of the 9th session of the 13th National Assembly.



Answering questions by deputies in Tan Phu relating to Thu Thiem new urban area, Mr. Nhan affirmed that the city has been working to synchronously handle cadres for their violations during the process of implementing the project, repair consequences, solve the legitimate right of residents as well as remedy damage to the state.

The Standing Board of the city Party Committee has required relevant sides to start land and house delivery to residents in May, 2020.



To investment projects without land use right auction in the new urban area, the Standing Board required the city People’s Committee to work with investors to reach an agreement on the additional amount of land use fee in May.

Relating to the VND26 trillion (US$1.11 billion) advance which must be reclaimed, Mr. Nhan said that the city has not reclaimed the amount according to the requirement by the Government Inspectorate due to legal problems. Hence the city has sent a report about that to the Government to get guidance.

According to Mr. Nhan, the Central Inspection Commission has worked with the city about handling individuals and teams’ responsibility for violations in the implementation of the Thu Thiem new urban area project. Key officials under the central management have been considered to receive Party disciplinary actions while the city is considering handling officials at agencies and will publicize handling results.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Ngoc Thanh