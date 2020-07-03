HCMC to complete 32 key transport projects in 2020

In 2020, the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority has set the construction targets for 59 projects and strives to complete 32 key road and bridge construction projects.Besides that, the agency will complete the procedures for approval, adjustment of 18 projects, the commencement procedures of 31 bidding packages and projects; submit key projects to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council such as Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway, two bridges on N2 and N4 roads in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, two sections of Belt Road No.2, An Phu Intersection, expansion project of National Highway No.50 , National Highway No.22 Improvement Project and Nguyen Khoai Bridge connecting District 1, 4 and 7.Currently, some projects are implemented slowly as expected due to land clearance compensation, for example, the construction project of a path connecting Phu Huu Bridge to Hanoi Highway including Binh Thai Intersection in District 9 and Thu Duc District; construction project of a pathway connecting Binh Thai Intersection to Pham Van Dong Street.In order to speed up the progress of transport projects as well as improve the disbursement rate and projects efficiency, the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority will coordinate with districts to solve compensation and site clearance.The agency will report to the Municipal People's Committee for resolution, accelerate the progress of key transport projects if the problems are out of its authorization.The agency also proposed that Ho Chi Minh City would support and prioritize funding to carry out transport infrastructure projects in the period of 2021-2025, contributing to the completion of the transport infrastructure of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong