HCMC to construct its own digital economy index

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Le Quoc Cuong stated that in 2021, his department focuses on three breakthrough programs and one key project for the city development: transforming HCMC into a smart city in 2025; stimulating the digital transformation process; building the telecoms and digital infrastructure from 2020-2030; researching and developing AI applications from 2020-2030.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc in his speech mentioned that 2021 is the foundation year for many essential programs and projects of HCMC. However, due to the hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic, there is a high need to mobilize all possible resources, especially the mid-term capital, to carry out these works.

Therefore, he requested that the HCMC Department of Information and Communications prioritize influenced programs like the smart city establishment project, which is entering the implementation phase after a successful piloting period.

Meanwhile, the department is asked to cooperate with related state agencies in the city’s digital transformation program to prepare a specific index for the digital economy of HCMC so that this sector would account for 25 percent of the city’s GRDP in 2025 as instructed in the resolution issued in the 11th HCMC Party Congress.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam