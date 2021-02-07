HCMC to continue working on two key transport projects in Tet holiday

The number of vehicles travelling through the intersection is too high as the tunnel project plays an important role of linking to seaports and Hiep Phuoc Port Industrial Park.Ho Chi Minh City decided to promptly construct the main items of the tunnel project on Tet holidays when travel and transport demand will reduce. It is expected that the tunnel project heading to Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Binh Chanh District will be put into exploitation by the end of the year.After that, contractors will try their best constructing the vice-versa tunnel project which would be expected to put the whole project into operation in 2022.Meanwhile, Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project has reached around 80 percent of the work volume and it is expected to be put into operation on April 30, 2021.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong