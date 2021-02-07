  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to continue working on two key transport projects in Tet holiday

SGGP
Ho Chi Minh City will continue working on the tunnel project at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection and Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project during Tet holiday, according to Director of the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects Mr. Luong Minh Phuc.

The tunnel project at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection. (Photo: SGGP/ Cao Thang)

The tunnel project at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection. (Photo: SGGP/ Cao Thang)

The number of vehicles travelling through the intersection is too high as the tunnel project plays an important role of linking to seaports and Hiep Phuoc Port Industrial Park. 

Ho Chi Minh City decided to promptly construct the main items of the tunnel project on Tet holidays when travel and transport demand will reduce. It is expected that the tunnel project heading to Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Binh Chanh District will be put into exploitation by the end of the year.

After that, contractors will try their best constructing the vice-versa tunnel project which would be expected to put the whole project into operation in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project has reached around 80 percent of the work volume and it is expected to be put into operation on April 30, 2021.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more