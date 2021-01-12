HCMC to create advantages for Uniqlo’s expansion plan

The next steps in planning Uniqlo’s investment will contribute to the further development of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic relation, he said.



The city’s chairman hoped that the company will consider the cooperation with Vietnamese material manufacturing companies.

The orientation for development of HCMC is turning it into a shopping center in Southeast Asia in the coming years. The appearance of Uniqlo in HCMC gives consumers more choices in the field of textiles and clothing.

In addition, a roundtable between HCMC leaders and Japanese businesses, and meetings between the municipal authorities and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are often organized to solve issues, improve business and investment environment to attract more and more Japan’s enterprises to invest in the city, he added.

For his part, General Director and Chief Operating Officer of Uniqlo Vietnam, Osamu Ikezoe expressed his thanks for the city’s support for Uniqlo’s operation and expansion. He committed that the company will make every efforts to supply best clothing products in Vietnam, especially HCMC’s market.







By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh