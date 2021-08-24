HCMC to establish special working teams to help residents at orange, red areas

The proposal is based on the requirement of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City on strengthening the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.
The special working team forces include leaders, police, military command board and rapid response reams members of Thu Duc City and districts’ the wards managed and directed by the heads of the People’s Committee of the wards.
The special working team forces include leaders, police, military command board and rapid response reams members of Thu Duc City and districts’ the wards managed and directed by the heads of the People’s Committee of the wards.
A volunteer goes to market to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of a family.
They will involve in checking, propaganda, encouraging residents to well perform the social distancing measures, going out to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of the residents, assisting medical forces on Covid-19 patient treatment at home and supporting severe coronavirus infections from home to the nearest Covid-19 medical facilities, monitoring the home isolation and promptly handling the violated cases as regulated.