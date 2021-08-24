HCMC to establish special working teams to help residents at orange, red areas

A volunteer goes to market to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of a family.

They will involve in checking, propaganda, encouraging residents to well perform the social distancing measures, going out to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of the residents, assisting medical forces on Covid-19 patient treatment at home and supporting severe coronavirus infections from home to the nearest Covid-19 medical facilities, monitoring the home isolation and promptly handling the violated cases as regulated.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Huyen Huong