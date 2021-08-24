  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to establish special working teams to help residents at orange, red areas

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs has just sent an official letter to propose the People’s Committee of Wards under Thu Duc City and districts about establishing the special working teams at high risk and very high risk of Covid-19 infections being so-called orange and red areas.
The proposal is based on the requirement of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City on strengthening the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

The special working team forces include leaders, police, military command board and rapid response reams members of Thu Duc City and districts’ the wards managed and directed by the heads of the People’s Committee of the wards.

A volunteer goes to market to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of a family.
They will involve in checking, propaganda, encouraging residents to well perform the social distancing measures, going out to buy foods and essential goods on behalf of the residents, assisting medical forces on Covid-19 patient treatment at home and supporting severe coronavirus infections from home to the nearest Covid-19 medical facilities, monitoring the home isolation  and promptly handling the violated cases as regulated.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Huyen Huong

