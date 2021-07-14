HCMC to evaluate agricultural product, food manufacturing during lockdown

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 11 traveled to HCMC and other Southern localities to inspect current Covid-19 prevention measures as well as manufacturing processes, where he personally directed the allocation of goods towards Covid-hit areas.



Vegetables from Lam Dong prepared for transport to HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requests the HCMC People’s Committee to promptly inform them of their food needs for citizens amidst urgent lockdown measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry also asked local authorities in the Southeast and the Mekong Delta to evaluate the production of key agricultural products including their output and estimated crops until the end of 2021, as well as list potential obstacles in the production, preservation, consumption and export of produce and report them.

There were also requests to have plans for local agricultural product consumption based on current Covid-19 prevention and control protocols.

In addition, the Ministry called for localities to direct Steering Committees for Covid-19 prevention and control to prioritize the consumption of agricultural products, while focusing on Covid-19 vaccination for participants in the agricultural supply chain in the short term.