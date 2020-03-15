Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan asked state competent agencies to increase supervision and impose fines on vehicles carrying waste produced from daily activities and solid waste unhygienically during trash collection.



Additionally, to keep the cleanliness of the paths into the Da Phuoc Integrated Waste Management Facility in Binh Chanh and Tay Bac solid waste treatment complex, Deputy Chairman Hoa asked the Department of Transport to hold responsibility to clean Tam Tan street.

People’s committees in districts Binh Chanh and Cu Chi should increase frequency of cleaning above-mentioned streets once a day.

Districts Binh Chanh and Cu Chi and related agencies must keep an eye on vehicles carrying waste produced from daily activities and solid waste and fine them if they do filthily.





By Ha Diu - Translated by Anh Quan