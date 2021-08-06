HCMC to finish disbursement of 2nd pandemic support package before August 10



Under the Derective 9 of the HCMC People’s Council on the Covid-19 aid package , 334,200 workers without labour contracts have received VND50,000 per person a day. Each person gets a total amount of VND1.5 million from the city’s budget of VND501 billion.

Of these, VND399 billion was used to assist 265,000 disadvantged households in poor neighborhoods and blocked sites.

Residents can receive direct payment or take money from their bank accounts.

According to the statistics, Thu Duc City has the largest number of freelancers with 53,400, followed by Binh Chanh District (45,800), Binh Thanh District (42,700).

17,900 poor households are living in Cu Chi District, 17,000 in Can Gio District, 16,300 in Thu Duc City. 35,100 low-income working families are falling in difficulties in Thu Duc City, 24,300 in Binh Tan District and over 20,000 in Binh Chanh District.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh