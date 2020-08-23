  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to first introduce traffic policewomen team on August 25

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to officially launch a team of 58 traffic policewomen for the first time on August 25.

The police officers are in charge of receiving, instructing, removing abandoned means of transport off the street and protecting delegations of the Party, State and foreign leaders travelling to Ho Chi Minh City alternatively.

Team members met the strict selection requirements of height, political courage, high discipline and the ability of quick adaptation in various situations.

In order to fulfill the upcoming tasks, they have practiced laboriously the specialized training sections during the past month.

Some photos featuring training sections of traffic police women:
By Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

