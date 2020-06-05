HCMC to further IT application in traffic administration

Accordingly, the draft needs to display appropriate data and comprehensive evaluations of factors affecting the traffic system of HCMC.

It has to consider such issues as population growth, social-economic development, vehicle types, local water traffic characteristics, the capacity of the current traffic system, the real traffic facilities investment status.

From these details, a suitable prediction report and development plans for a more modern and synchronous traffic system in the city must be prepared.

Simultaneously, it is necessary to study various methods to mobilize possible resources to improve the traffic infrastructure in HCMC, with the priority on close investments in ring roads, urban subways, monorails, and traffic facilities at the city entrances.

The draft must show an implementation of IT in management tasks to make it more logical and effective. A mechanism must be built for HCMC to collaborate with neighboring provinces and major logistics centers to better control traffic infrastructure.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan asked that related units focus on proposing legal policies and mechanisms to excellently mobilize resources for traffic infrastructure development, land clearing for major traffic projects, human resources improvement, and project management board strengthening.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam