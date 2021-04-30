HCMC to grant chip-attached ID card for temporary residents from May 1

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



People can go to the ID card issuance points in 21 districts of Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City to register the procedures of granting ID cards instead of coming back to their permanent residence.

Accordingly, the temporary residents in Ho Chi Minh City need to prepare for the Household Registration Book, current ID cards and birth certificates.Currently, PC06 is mobilizing its staff and equipment for Thu Duc City and 21 districts of HCMC to support the localities to achieve the assigned schedule.

By Chi Thach-Translated by Huyen Huong