HCMC to grant chip-attached ID card for temporary residents from May 1

The Police Agency for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Public Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City will perform the procedures of granting chip-attached ID cards for temporary residents living in the city and holding permanent residence of other provinces and cities from May 1. 
Accordingly, the temporary residents in Ho Chi Minh City need to prepare for the Household Registration Book, current ID cards and birth certificates.

People can go to the ID card issuance points in 21 districts of Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City to register the procedures of granting ID cards instead of coming back to their permanent residence.

Currently, PC06 is mobilizing its staff and equipment for Thu Duc City and 21 districts of HCMC to support the localities to achieve the assigned schedule.

