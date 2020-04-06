HCMC to hand-deliver pension to retirees

Accordingly, Vice Chairman Le Thanh Liem assigned HCMC Post Office to cooperate with HCMC Social Security and the People’s Committees of districts, wards to distribute the pensions of both April and May at one time via the post.

In case pensioners receive their money through their personal bank account (ATM account), this sum will be transferred from April 6.

To those selecting to receive pension in cash, related state officers will come to their house to deliver this amount free of charge from April 7 to April 28.

Between April 29 to May 25, pensions will be kept in local post offices for those not getting them yet. These offices must make sure there is no more than 20 people coming to receive money at one time and the 2-meter safe distance between them in accordance with directions of the Prime Minister and the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Director of HCMC Social Security Phan Van Men reported that there are presently around 235,000 pensioners in the city, 120,000 of whom opt to get their money via their ATM account while the others select the post as their wished receipt method.

Director of HCMC Post Office Nguyen Thi Thu Van stated that in HCMC, there are 913 people belonging to both groups of getting pension and receiving benefits for those contributing to the revolution.

Therefore, her organization will collaborate with HCMC Social Security, HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the grassroots authorities to deliver these amounts to the hand of these people.

Meanwhile, in the city, there are about 45,000 people getting benefits for contributing to the revolution and 50,000 in the group of receiving social support, said the Director of HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Post officers and state officers will visit their house to distribute the sums of April, May, and June from the 6th to 24th of each month free of charge to observe the city’s direction of requesting people over 60 years old to stay at home at all time.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Tam