HCMC to improve access to public transport

Under the project, public transport is expected to meet 15 percent of residents’ travel demand by 2025, and 25 percent by 2030.

Fifty to 60 new bus routes would be opened by 2025 and 50-75 by 2030. In the next 10 years, the number of buses would double compared to the present.

As of July, the city had 128 bus routes with 2,330 buses, including 91 subsidised routes.

The transport project focuses on developing the bus network and improving the quality of human resources operating buses. Priority will be given to developing large capacity public transport, including planned metro routes and a bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

Other public transport like river buses, public bicycles and electric motorbikes will be promoted.

The control of personal vehicle usage in the city will have a specific roadmap with consent from residents. After trial runs, cars will be charged a fee to enter the city centre, and motorcycle exhaust emissions will be measured. Environmental protection fees will be collected as well.

Funding for the project will come from the State budget, private investors and ODA.

The Department of Transport will give advice to the People’s Committee on assigning tasks and responsibilities to people's committees at all levels, departments and branches to ensure quality and progress of the project.

The department will regularly monitor, inspect and evaluate the implementation of the project, as well as report the results to the committee.

Vietnamplus