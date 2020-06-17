HCMC to inspect administrative reforms in agencies

The inspection team will be led by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen. Members of the inspection are director of the Department of Home Affairs, head of the city People’s Committee office, Head of the City's Emulation and Reward Section of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs, the Fatherland Front Committee, and representatives of Development research institutes.



The inspection team will examine leaders’ responsibilities in directing, managing and implementing administrative reform plan in each local administrations.

Moreover, the inspection team will check the cooperation in implementation of 72 administrative paperwork between agencies and district people’s committees with the People’s Committee office.

Additionally, inspectors also check leaders’ responsibilities in affairs relating to construction permit and other work according to the direction of the municipal People’s Committee.

Local people’s committees and agencies must work closely with the inspection team as well as provide precise and related documents. Moreover, these agencies must unveil their plan and result of their task to facilitate inspection work.

The Department of Home Affairs will reveal the time and what agencies to be inspected.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan