HCMC to invest in to-be Thu Duc City’s infrastructure

Deputies to the National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council are listening to opinions shared by residents in District 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents of District 2 voiced their concern over planning tasks and premise clearance. Nguyen Xuan Thong from Binh Truong Dong Ward pressed that after the clearance, he and his neighbors were promised a lot in Truong Thinh Project. However, these lots are not permitted house construction, which means those citizens have had to rent house year after year and endured accommodation as well as education instability.



Other people in District 2 presented their opinion about existing problems related to Thu Thiem New Urban Area. They hoped these issues can be solved before the new Thu Duc City is formed.

Former Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam assured that these opinions were all collected and sent to respective state agencies.

Regarding the matters in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, she informed that the Government Inspectorate has issued conclusions of an inspection into the new urban area. HCMC People’s Council has already introduced a suitable resolution, along with the detailed direction from the municipal authorities. The tardiness in application is because of many reasons inlcuding the disagreement between citizens and the city’s management. Therefore, she suggested holding more discussions to reach a consensus as soon as possible.

Residents of Thu Duc District reported the lateness in issuing land use right certificates, serious urban flooding, inappropriate new textbooks for first graders, the establishment of Thu Duc City, and insufficient investment in traffic facilities in HCMC.

Head of HCMC Party Committee's Board for Propaganda and Education Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue shared that in the latest National Assembly meeting, many HCMC delegates proposed that related ministries and state agencies submit a detailed report about traffic infrastructure development in the Southeast Region of Vietnam, including HCMC, to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has requested that relevant ministries and agencies should facilitate construction projects for expressway and major routes in the Mekong Delta and the Southeast in order to finish these projects as soon as possible.

Deputy Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue also voiced his agreement with the idea to boost the growth of the to-be Thu Duc City via more investment in traffic and technical infrastructure.

By Kieu Phong, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam