HCMC to issue chip ID cards to 7 million denizens

Speaking to the press, Head of PC06 Col. Le Cong Van said the HCMC police from the beginning of December 2020 has been training officers to be working directly with denizens registering for the chip cards.

The chip cards carry necessary information to help speed up legal procedures, and are coded to prevent confidentiality breach.

“It is nearly impossible to fake these cards since they include the owner’s digital signature, and the cards cannot be used to track people or leak their personal info,” Col. Van stated.

The police force of each locality are equipped with mobile fingerprinting tools and camera to help with in-house registration.

Veterans, civil servants, laborers in dorms, religious workers, social protection staff, and people with disabilities are among those to be granted new ID cards first.

The issuing procedure is also said to be “quick and painless” since residential data has been entered into the management system beforehand. People simply need to state their full name, date of birth, and registered address instead of filling in lengthy written forms.

Head of PC06, Colonel Le Cong Van (Photo: SGGP) “It would take about 5 to 7 minutes to register for a chip ID card at local agencies, and about a week for the physical card to be issued”, Col. Van added. On top of that, people can still use traditional ID cards that are still valid alongside the new chip cards. There are more than 70 countries around the world using chip ID cards in legal procedures.

By Hoang Minh - Translated by Tan Nghia