HCMC to keep on creating favorable conditions for Can Gio's development

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the announcement ceremony of the recognition of Can Gio coastal district as a new-style rural area. (Photo: SGGP)

The recognition of Can Gio raises the total number of districts as new-style rural areas in HCMC to four.

Head of HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan (C) and Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong (L) granted the decision of recognition of Can Gio District as a new-style rural area to district’s leaders.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Tran Luu Quang present the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit and the decision of recognition of Thanh An as an island commune.

The city’s chairman highlighted Can Gio District’s significant achievements in implementing the new-style rural area building program, presenting advanced manufacturing at a higher level, farmer’s skills and knowledge which are better, competitive products, clean and green landscape .

He asked the district to continue to effectively implement the agricultural development and new-style rural area building programs, encourage local people to participate in emulation movements, carry out the planning adjustment of land areas for various purposes and strengthen cooperation and high-tech application to increase the products’ value.

The district should pursue closely the plans and development orientation that have been launched by the city’s government as well as exploit effectively potentials and strong points. In addition, measures of attracting investments, developing sectors of agriculture, industry, handicraft industry and service must be synchronizedly carried out, he added.





Secretary of the Can Gio District Party Committee, Le Minh Dung speaks at the event. Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong noted that Can Gio is the only coastal district of HCMC, having many advantages with its unique geographic position. Therefore, developing high quality human resources is one of the key factors to take over the propositions in coming time.

Can Gio has shifted the economic structure to agricultural industry and service trade, exploited potentials of ocean economy and tourism, and turned tourism into a key industry of the district as well as promoted the UNESCO-listed Can Gio Biosphere Reserve which is one of the most iconic tourist attractions of HCMC. Additionally, the district has also developed brand names of local specialties, such as Can Gio bird nest, Dua dried fish, and Can Gio mango, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of HCMC handed over Certificates of Merit to 22 organizations and 7 individuals who have outstanding contribution in implementing the new-style rural area building program in the 2010-2020 period.

Can Gio coastal District located 60km away from downtown HCMC covers over 70,000 hectares, occupying one-third of the city’s total area. The area of protected mangrove forest accounted for 45 percent of the total natural area of the district. The Can Gio Mangrove Forest was recognized as a global biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2000.



The People's Committee of HCMC handed over Certificates of Merit to 22 organizations and 7 individuals who have outstanding contribution in implementing the new-style rural area building program in the 2010-2020 period.



