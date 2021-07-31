HCMC to launch in-home vaccination program

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong inspects a blue zone in the C13 alley on Ton Dan Street in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Mobile vaccination teams and mobile vaccine trucks will take trips across the city to help many people receive a vaccine.



The municipal authortities will also simplify the vaccination process to enhance the speed of the immunization. Residents needn’t register for a vaccine; just write their names and necessary personal information on the list with the mobile vaccination units during the shot.

The city has set the target of administering vaccine to two-thirds of the city’s population above 18 years old in August, he said.



The City chairman stressed that social distancing orders, prevention and control measures will be tightened even more in the hope for a return to normal. He has called for tolerance and understanding of citizens at the hardest time of the city.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong on July 30 paid visits and presented gifts to blue zones not affected by pandemic and quarantine facilities in districts of 4 and Nha Be.

The city’s leader highly appreciated the strict implementation of Covid-19 regulations and social distancing orders of the local authorities, the taskforce to prevent and control the pandemic and residents at the blue zones in the quarters 1 and 2 in District 4’s Ward 13, and the quarter 6 in Nha Be town, Nha Be District.

He also visited a quarantine facility placed at the Duong Van Duong High School and the head office of the Police Department of Nha Be District.

The tighter Covid-19 measures, including the Directives 15 and 16, and the ban on going out of home after 6 pm starting on July 26 help reduce the growth level of infected cases to 1.5 times a day instead of six times a day in the previous days. However, the city still sees record coronavirus cases, he noted.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong presents gifts to people in a blue zone in the 1942 alley on Huynh Tan Phat Street in Nha Be District. (Photo: SGGP) Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong inspects prevention and control activities in a quarantine facility placed at the Duong Van Duong High School , Nha Be District. Chairman Phong presents gift to a needy household in the 1942 alley on Huynh Tan Phat Street in Nha Be District. (Photo: SGGP)



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh