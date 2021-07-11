HCMC to mobilize manpower, materials for coronavirus fight: Secretary

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

These senior experts are experienced in epidemiological investigation, isolation, and tracing activities because they had participated in disease prevention and control in previous epidemics.

The Head of the municipal Party Committee expressed that the southern metropolis is facing a great challenge as the development of the Covid-19 epidemic is quite complicated. According to him, each person has a different position, but they certainly have one thing in common that they all want to help city authorities soon control the disease.

Mr. Nen also affirmed that city authorities always respectfully listen to the opinions of domestic and foreign experts, scientists, and authorities. Along with that, city authorities also received the guidance and direction of the Central Government which help the city make good decisions focusing efforts to achieve the best results.

Mr. Nen speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Recalling the time when the City first detected the Delta virus strain, the city quickly applied the Prime Minister's Directive 15 across the city and implemented the Prime Minister's Directive 16 in some places. However, the disease has quietly spread in many places and the city must strengthen certain epidemic prevention measures, which is to comply with Directive No. 10 of Ho Chi Minh City.

The health sector has tried to apply screening and tracing measures but its efforts were unrewarded. Therefore, city authorities had no choice but implemented the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 throughout the city. He emphasized that before making any decision, leaders have to consider carefully it because it will affect the socio-economic situation, especially the lives of the people.

"The decision of the citywide social distancing according to Directive 16 of the Prime Minister is undesirable, but we have to do it to be able to gradually control the epidemic," said Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.

According to him, the southern city has had more experience in battling the epidemic and it mobilized more manpower and medical equipment to implement a large-scale plan to curb the epidemic spread. Believing the plan will work this time, Mr. Nen still added that the Delta mutation is still a mysterious kind that has not been fully understood until now.

He said that the opinion of experts, epidemiologists whose practical experience, knowledge, and expertise are valuable for the city’s fight against the epidemic. Furthermore, he revealed that the city will also gather foreign experts to listen to their suggestions.

Dr. Phan Van Bau, Director of People's Hospital 115 , speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Medical experts expressed their support for the City's implementation of Directive 16 of the Prime Minister throughout the city. Dr. Phan Van Bau, Director of People's Hospital 115 , also said that Ho Chi Minh City needs to take advantage of this "golden time" to implement a radical distance.

Other experts proposed tougher sanctions on those who violate the regulations of coronavirus prevention and control. Moreover, they suggested classifying infected people for effective isolation and care with a focus on those with underlying health issues.

According to experts, vaccination is the best way for herd immunity; therefore, the city should inoculate all residents as soon as possible.

Highly appreciating experts’ opinions, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expected to listen to more opinions from them and support from all dwellers in the battle.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan