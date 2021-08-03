HCMC to move cargo to ease congestion in Cat Lai Port

At an online briefing on transportation between the Ministry of Transport and the departments of transport in 63 cities and provinces on August 2, the Director of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Nguyen Xuan Sang talked about solutions to relieve overcrowding and congestion at Cat Lai Port in HCMC.



The Vietnam Maritime Administration has directed the city VinaMarine to coordinate with Saigon Newport Corporation to implement three solutions increasing the withdrawal of goods out from the port; proposing businesses that have stopped production and encouraging them to receive back their goods if they have empty warehouses; moving goods to industrial parks.

In order to increase the capacity of the loading yard at the port, the Vietnam Maritime Administration required relevant sides to take the empty containers out. Moreover, Cat Lai will receive fewer ships but other ports in the city will. Additionally, the port will reduce cargo of enterprises that are suspending production.

The Vietnam Maritime Administration also requested Cat Lai Port and other ports to strictly control drivers and vehicles in and out of the port preventing the port from being blocked due to detection of Covid-19 infection cases.

Leaders of the Ministry of Transport have requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to coordinate with localities with seaport systems to proactively forecast the situation to have a plan for relieving overcrowding and congestion so as not to badly affect the circulation of cargo in general.

At the briefing, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam said that departments of transport have been currently issuing vehicle identification certificates with QR codes for 220,711 vehicles.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan