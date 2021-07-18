HCMC to open over 1,000 additional selling sites essential goods

The post office networks have participated in the program to deliver goods to consumers. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Trade and Industry of HCMC has called on businesses in various fields to join the supply chain to ensure that essential goods continue to be delivered to stores and consumer doorsteps to mitigate the short term fallout due to Covid-19 social distancing measures.



Accordingly, premises of businesses have been requisitioned as mobile selling locations, including 1,000 stores of Vinshop, 150 ones of the Con Cung mum and baby retail store chain, 67 shops of the Guardian Vietnam Company, 300 stores of Pharmacity and 36 places of the Nhat Tin Development Trading Investment Joint Stock Company.

The post office network, transport and logistics businesses have also participated in the program to deliver goods to consumers, such as Viettel Post, Vietnam Post, GHN, GHTK, Vietnam Supership, Proship, Koina, Nhat Tin Logistics, ABA cold storage, One Mount Group.

Chains of stores trading other consumer goods, such as The Face Shop (Hoa Sen Viet Group), Pizza4Ps, YOLA English Center, Hoa Yeu Thuong flower and gift delivery company; along with e-commerce platforms of Shopee,Tiki and Lazada have been mobilized to turn their stores and offices into warehouses and online selling sites of foods, vegetables and essential goods.

As of July 15, the municipal Department of Trade and Industry previously coordinated with enterprises, supply chains and logistic to open 225 mobile selling locations in districts and Thu Duc City.

The department has proposed the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District and Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market Company to assign Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market as a transshipment location that has been put into operation in the evening of July 18.

The first transshipment location at Thu Duc Wholesale Market Company in Thu Duc City came into operation on July 12 with the participation of 18 traders.

In additionally, the HCMC’s government plans to reopen traditional markets to sell fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish.

On July 17, the Ministry of Transport asked the Departments of Transport of provinces to deploy the priority “blue lane” to connect with the national “blue lane” for vehicles transporting essential goods. Around 33,752 vehicles were granted QR identification codes which are allowed to transport essential goods through Covid-19 quarantine checkpoints in provinces and cities nationwide.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam has also announced 19 checkpoints on the “blue lanes” in HCMC and provinces including Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan and Lam Dong.





By Thuy Hai, Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh