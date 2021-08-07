HCMC to plan reopening of traditional markets

Currently, many supermarkets have to close for a week for disinfectant spraying after Covid-19 cases were detected. For this reason, fresh foods and goods could not be moved out of those supermarkets.

It is a fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the consumption of agricultural products in the city.Recently, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien required the People’s Committees of provinces and cities under the Central to set up temporary trading places and consider the reopening of the markets closed due to Covid-19 cases in compliance with the pandemic prevention and control.According to Ms. Vu Thi Hau, Chairwoman of Vietnam Retail Association, the supermarkets should close from 24 to 72 hours in case of detecting Covid-19 cases.Besides that, the localities should flexibly create conditions for shippers of the supermarkets to operate and work with retailers to arrange suitable operation hours for customers to avoid the congestion in front of the supermarkets, stores and traditional markets.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong