HCMC to pour investment in traffic infrastructure projects

These traffic infrastructure projects belong to seven groups. The first group will help to ease traffic congestion around Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Cat Lai Seaport.



The city will undertake traffic projects to connect ring roads no. 2 and 3 and highways; imminently, it is the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai expressway linking the city up to the Southern Province of Tay Ninh.

Additionally, the city will expand entrance gateways into the city connecting with neighboring provinces. The fourth group includes constructions to complete inner traffic infrastructure for battling traffic gridlock in the inner city. Dredging canals, rivers including Soai Rap River and river, canal renewal as well as treatment of wastewater in Tau Hu – Ben Nghe, Doi canal and Te canal are the fifth and sixth traffic infrastructure groups.

Finally, the city will focus on developing public transportation systems including BRT and other bus stations in the future.

By Duy Khanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong