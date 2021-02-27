HCMC to process 90 percent of administrative documents online

The main targets of this IT implementation plan include:

· 100 percent of popular level-3 and level-4 online public services related to citizens and businesses are integrated into the National Public Service Portal

· 50 percent of level-3 and level-4 documents for public services are processed online

· 80 percent of administrative procedures meet the requirements for carrying out online level-3 and level-4 public services.

· 90 percent, 80 percent, and 60 percent of documents in provincial-level, district-level (including Thu Duc City), and ward-level respectively are processed online

· HCMC is in the top-5 areas in Vietnam regarding e-government, in the top-3 of IT implementation, and in the top-3 as to cyber security.

In order to fulfill those goals, HCMC has set up key tasks to perform. Those are to perfect the necessary legal environment; to develop proper technical facilities, databases, platforms, applications and services; to ensure information safety; and to train capable human resources.

Besides using the media to raise the awareness of the public about digital skills and to increase interactions with citizens and businesses, HCMC is going to focus on creating models that promote the partnership between state agencies and businesses.

Simultaneously, more research on how to master and implement advanced technologies will be conducted. More solutions to attract IT resources and boost international cooperation will also be adopted.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong