HCMC to promptly manage, care for beggars, vagrants, homeless people

The requirement follows the stricter Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
Accordingly, the Divisions of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Thu Duc City and districts in collaboration with police, military, medical forces and the People’s Committee of the wards will strengthen the patrols and form the lists of beggars, vagrants and homeless people.
It is an important that they must be performed Covid-19 antigen rapid test before being taken to social support facilities.
As for the vagrants who use drug and have Covid-19 positive result with moderate symptom or without symptom, they will be sent to the Binh Trieu Centralized Isolation Center. Besides, those people with severe symptoms will be hospitalized at the Cu Chi Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment.
The social welfare facilities under Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs are responsible for arranging the rooms to receive the people from the social support centers and strictly perform 21-day isolation for them following the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.
A beggar on Ly Tu Trong-Nam Ky Khoi Nghia intersection in District 1 amid social distancing days.
The beggars, vagrants and homeless people will be sent to the HCMC Social Support Center in the first facility at 463 No Trang Long Street, Ward 13, Binh Thanh District and the second facility at 30 Street No.5, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Thu Duc City if their test result is negative.In case of the test result is positive, those people will be sent to isolation areas and treatment facilities.
