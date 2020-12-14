HCMC to rethink policies to attract talented staff

Ho Chi Minh City attracted only 19 science and technology experts from 2014 to 2019 to work in companies for economic, social and cultural development under pilot regulations, including 5 Vietnamese experts, 6 foreigners and 8 expatriates.

Foreign experts have greatly contributed to the implementation of science and technology development programs for the city, such as the MEMS Industry Groups Technology Development Process, or the successful research on pressure sensors for water level monitoring systems at sewers, said the Management Board of the HCMC High-Tech Park.

However, over time, there are only about 10 people working in public non-business units with the function of scientific research and technology transfer in the high-tech field.

Additionally, the working experts are mostly focused in a handful of research topics and on a narrow scale. Many fields are in desperate need of high-quality human resources but have not been recognized or given preferential policies.

Although the HCMC People’s Council in 2018 issued Resolution No. 20/2018/NQ-HDND stipulating the income of experts, scientists, and people with special talents for the fields that HCMC needs personnel in during the 2018-2022 period, no one has been recruited in related departments.

The HCMC People’s Council observed that the implementation of the policy has been lacking with no promotion within the last 2 years, and public agencies’ staff selection has not been thorough.

Fortunately, the newest Decision promulgating the process of attracting and selecting experts, scientists and people with special talents from the city’s People’s Committee has received a lot of positive feedback from college graduates and overseas expatriates.

HCMC currently needs to attract 14 talents and experts for the Department of Planning and Investment, the Agricultural Hi-tech Park, High-tech Park and Institute of Computational Science and Technology.

There is a number of impractical requirements within the policies that have turned away applicants, for example the requirement for experts to sign exclusive contracts.

Reality have also shown that the city mainly targets middle-aged and even retired professionals who can spare their time in Vietnam, while neglecting people of working age.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia