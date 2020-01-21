HCMC to ring in Lunar New Year with seven fireworks shows





Two high-range fireworks displays will take place at the Saigon River Tunnel in District 2 and the super-tall skyscraper of Landmark 81 in Binh Thanh District which are expected to light up the city’s sky on Lunar New Year’s Eve.Five low- range fireworks show will be held at Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11, the National Cultural and Historical Park in District 9, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District, the football stadium in Can Gio District and Nha Be District Administrative Center.The Lunar New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 25.Besides that, multiple art cultural performances will take place in the localities before the fireworks shows.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong