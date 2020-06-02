Regarding the anti-flooding program for the period 2016- 2020 and orientation for the next period 2021-2025, as well as waste treatment program for the period 2020-2030, the Department has been assigned to have policies and mechanisms to attract investors for anti-flooding projects.



Specifically, to prevent occurrence of flooding in the city downtown and a part of 550-hectare areas around and maintain sustainable approach to manage floods for the 100- square kilometer areas.

Present solutions include completion of design and planning of sewage system in the city to add into the city’s infrastructure with notice of naturally emerged areas which are for draining.

The city will force investors of these land plots under the city government’s management to build water reservoirs. The Department of Construction will give consultation to the People’s Committee about construction of water reservoirs in these land plots. Inspectors must take heed of this matter when issuing construction permit.





By Quoc Hung , Luong Thien - Translated by Anh Quan