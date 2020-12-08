HCMC to sanction apartment project investors for lack of red books

Only 80,000 out of the 149,000 apartments across Ho Chi Minh City have had their dossiers filed for a certificate of home ownership and land use rights (also known as a red book), said the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the General Department of Land Management.

These apartments are parts of the 334 complex projects in HCMC, the majority of which have not seen a red book granted to their owners by the project investors.

Out of the dossiers submitted, 65,000 cases are being considered and 15,000 are being processed.

The People’s Committee of HCMC recently announced the names of investors that had failed to grant red books to their inhabitants and is looking to give them sanctions.