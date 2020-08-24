HCMC to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’

The government has approved a HCMC proposal to merge the eastern districts of 2, 9, and Thu Duc into one administrative unit, tentatively called ‘Thu Duc City’.

To build the new city, Mr. Binh said HCMC authorities must seek advice from foreign experts and investors, including technology, finance and real estate companies.

Such consultations will allow the city to better understand investment needs and infrastructure requirements for Thu Duc City.

“The consultations can be done online,” he said.

To attract investment, HCMC must make clear how the new area would be distinguished from other urban areas in the country and other financial and technological centres in Asia, he added.

The plan should also be in accordance with the general planning for HCMC and the southeastern region to avoid overlaps that could lead to unnecessary competition within HCMC and the region, according to Binh.