HCMC to spend US$1.6 mln for vocational training

The city’s set target aims to meet the current labor demand for the concentrated agricultural production regions, agriculture restructure and new rural development in Ho Chi Minh City; and to ensure that at least 85 percent of employees will have stable jobs with ameliorated income after they complete the training course.Besides, the Municipal People’s Committee also proposed to enhance more and more assistances of vocational training for rural workers and open the age of trainees.This was a plan for rural workers in period of 2021-2025 that the HCMC People’s Committee submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong