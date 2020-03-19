HCMC to start massive traffic construction projects this year

High road density of any country is an indicator of the level of prosperity and development. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City wants to raise road density to the level of 2.2 km per sq. km by 2020.

The city planned to build 81 kilometers of road per square kilometer of land and 18 bridges while the southern metropolis currently spares 3.58 percent of its total area for the development of transport infrastructure.



The city's Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment announced to complete and open several roads to ease traffic congestion.

Specifically, in the end of March, the board will break ground for an underpass and a roundabout at Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho intersection. The estimated cost of the underpass has been set at VND830 billion ($35,628,759 ) from the city’s state budget.

There have been hiccups along the way, the project was delayed and then it passed to the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

All paperwork has been finished and the project will get started in the second quarter of the year. Two paths leading to tunnels in Nguyen Van Linh Street will be built in the first phase and the tunnel will be completed later.

In addition to the above project, the board will begin construction of sewage system in Huynh Tan Phat Street and improvement of the road which is in dire need of repair. Traffic gridlock usually occurs in the street in rush hours, weekends. Worse, the street is often inundated due to high tide.

Simultaneously, the board will break ground on My Thuy No.3 bridge and expansion of Dong van Cong Road, the underpass and flyover in front of the new Mien Dong Bus Station.

Flyover project in front of the new Mien Dong Bus Station in Hanoi Highway costing more than VND437 billion includes two flyovers and two tunnels. The board has started two tunnels this month.

Also in March, My Thuy Bridge No.3 will get started. It will expand Dong Van Cong Street to 3 kilometers. As per scheduled, the project will finish after nine months.

The city sped up the construction of An Suong intersection where Trans-Asia Highway of National Highway 22, Truong Chinh Street, and Ring Road No. 2 of National Highway 1A meet to open to traffic in June. An Suong underpass in Hoc Mon District is expected to ease traffic congestion at the city northwest gateway.

Before, the project faced difficulties including site clearance resulting in slow progress. Now, these barriers have been cleared.

The Department of transport said that it will speed up traffic projects in ring belts and gateways to the city such as HCMC- Moc Bai expressway in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh, Ring Belt No.2 and No.3, Ben Luc – Long Thanh highway this year.

Furthermore, national highways and premises around Tan Son Nhat Airport and Cat Lai Port will be widened.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong