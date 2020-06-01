According to the municipal Department of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City will begin nine works to connect the airport with surrounding roads. Director of the HCMC’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment Luong Minh Phuc said that the connecting roads will be from Tran Quoc Hoan Street to Cong Hoa Street through streets Phan Thuc Duyen , 18 E, C2 and C12.



In addition to above-mention roads, said Director Phuc, there will be a tunnel in the intersection Truong Chinh – Cong Hoa which will be a station of the second metro Ben Thanh - Tham Luong in the future.

Next to the road, the city will expand roads Tan Ky – Tan Quy, Truong Chinh, Cong Hoa, Pham Van Bach and Tan Son.

Presently, the construction project in Tran Quoc Hoan Street will be undertaken by using the city state budget. From now to the end of the year, the HCMC’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment will submit the feasibility study report and prepare for site clearance and compensation.

Groundbreaking of the project is scheduled in the second quarter of 2021 to keep up with the pace of the third terminal construction.

Designs of other projects are going to be submitted for approval.

In addition to construction of roads directly connecting with the airport’s third terminal to ease traffic congestion, the city will start the bridge project in Tan Ky Tan Quy Street as well as expansion of the National Highway No.1 in the part to the Mekong Delta region and upgrade of the National Highway No.22 ( in the section from intersection An Suong to Nguyen Van Bua Street)…

Furthermore, to thoroughly stop gridlock in Le Trong Tan and the main path from the National Highway No.1 into Tan Son Nhat Airport, the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment is constructing Bung Bridge spanning across Tham Luong canal to connect districts Tan Phu and Binh Tan.

Le Trong Tan Street in Binh Tan District will be widened to 30-40m and in Tan Phu District to 30-35m wide, said Deputy Director of the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment Nguyen Vinh Ninh to delete the bottleneck in the street. After expansion, the street will have six lanes.

The 560m-long Bung Bridge spanning Tham Luong canal costs VND514.5 billion (US$23 million) including VND141 billion for site clearance. The work is expected to be completed in 20 months.

Vehicles from districts 12, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Binh Tan and from small streets in the area stream to the intersection Truong Chinh - Tan Ky Tan Quy causing terrible traffic jam despite presence of police officers who are tasked to monitor traffic. Therefore, to tackle the traffic congestion here, upgrade and expansion projects will be implemented soon.

The Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment said site clearance undertaken by districts Tan Binh and Tan Phu is the present problem for the project.

The Management Board is selecting contractors for Truong Chinh expansion project while it has finished selecting a contractor for Tan Ky Tan Quy project. If site clearance is solved as per schedule, the two projects will be carried out immediately.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong