HCMC to support workers unemployed due to coronavirus





At the online meeting of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control The reduction is expected to help 600,000 laborers. Each of them will receive VND1 million per month.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has also asked the chairman of the City People’s Committee to issue an enforcement notice of wearing face masks in public areas. People violating the regulations will face sanctions.

Statistics in many countries have shown that it takes 30 days for the number of Covid-19 cases to increase from one to 100 cases, 10 days for 100 cases to become 1,000; 1,000 cases increased to 8,000 in the next 10 days and 32,000 in the next 10 days more.





Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. In the city, when one person gets the illness, 280 people have to be quarantined. The city has increased the number of facilities to treat COVID-19 patients from 600 to 1,200 beds, but the growing number of infections, he stressed.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the city has made every effort to keep the number of COVID-19 cases under 150.



The Peoples’ Committee of the city will strictly fine districts’ authorities when there are events and meetings having more than 20 people in the localities, he added.

The Department of Health has been approved to choose investors to upgrade medical facilities to test for Covid-19 to reach 5,000 tests per day.

The city has also asked the health sector to ensure good health for doctors and officers, especially those who are involved directly in fighting the disease or working at high-risk places.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has worked with relevant departments to limit domestic flights to HCMC, maintain strict control of trains and consider to temporarily suspend operation of buses and trans-provincial coaches.

The Department of Trade and Industry must announce the list of shops selling face masks and hand sanitizing liquids in 24 districts throughout the city. Chairmen of the people’s committees of districts have to inform all residents of the list and punish sellers who sell face masks at higher than normal prices.

Related to the fake news on the internet "HCMC goes into lockdown within 14 days, starting on March 28", Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong affirmed that functional departments have imposed penalties on some individuals for spreading panic and publishing false news about the coronavirus outbreak in the media and on social networks.



Director of the Municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh