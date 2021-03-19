HCMC to synchronize automated fare collection system on buses





Accordingly, the Department of Transport is in charge of selecting enterprises and bus routes for the pilot project based on publicity and transparency.Besides, the Department of Transport in collaboration with relevant agencies monitor, evaluate, review and report advantages and disadvantages as well as results of automatic fare payment system on some bus routes to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee after the pilot period is completed.It is important that the Transport Department will urgently report the plan of building technical standards for the smart bus ticket system in March.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong