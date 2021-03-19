  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to synchronize automated fare collection system on buses

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved the policy of extending trial of automated fare collection system on some non-subsidized bus routes until the end of December 2021. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Accordingly, the Department of Transport is in charge of selecting enterprises and bus routes for the pilot project based on publicity and transparency.

Besides, the Department of Transport in collaboration with relevant agencies monitor, evaluate, review and report advantages and disadvantages as well as results of automatic fare payment system on some bus routes to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee after the pilot period is completed. 

It is important that the Transport Department will urgently report the plan of building technical standards for the smart bus ticket system in March.

