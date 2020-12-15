



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, in order to more effectively exploit the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line, the BRT No.1 project must be synchronized with the metro construction progress.Besides that, the functional units will be in charge of reviewing the current status of ongoing projects as well as project planning along the metro corridor. Thereby they should urgently survey land use and legality of land plots in areas locating within the radius of 500- 800m around stations along the metro line No. 1, propose planning solutions for land use, planning targets and architecture designs of each land plot around the stations.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong