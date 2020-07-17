HCMC to tackle tardiness in public investment for smart city building project

Reports from the HCMC Department of Information and Communications reveal that on April 30, results of the first stage building the 3 pillars in the project were announced.

Accordingly, a part of the shared database has been accessible for both citizens and businesses via an open data portal of the city.

The Operation Center for a Smart City and the Center for Socio-economic Simulation and Prediction have finished their first stage and were launched to serve the management tasks.

The Information Security Center will soon be established as a result of a close collaboration between the Government and private businesses.

Representatives of District 1 and District 12 displayed positive results achieved in the process of create a smart city as well as existing difficulties.

Congress Delegate Truong Trong Nghia stated that a smart city needs to satisfy three requirements of serving the public to improve their living standards, offering better public services, and more effectively developing both the economy and the society. If these three requests cannot be fulfilled in 5 years, this process is a failure.

Congress Delegate Tran Hoang Ngan, Director of HCMC Institute for Development Studies, shared that his organization was assigned to construct the Center for Socio-economic Simulation and Prediction. Sadly, on the grand opening of this center on August 1, 2019, his institute had to rent machines and related equipment to make a model simulation. Until now, the center has had no purchased machine at all, and has to operate on self-equipped ones in a small room.

“The difficulty when buying new devices is the centralized bidding process when IT equipment is mostly quite specialized. Only when there is separate law for this process can this problem be tackled”, said Director Ngan.

Congress Delegate Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, former Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council, commented that the positive results so far have displayed the strong determination of the municipal authorities in establishing a smart city. The most important task at present is to find out a feasible solution for tardiness in public investment to lessen waste or schedule lateness.

