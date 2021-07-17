HCMC to take more drastic actions in remaining week of social distancing order

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On the other hand, the city has received a lot of support from citizens, individuals and organizations throughout the country.



There are many issues that arise from the implementation of the Directive 16. The municipal Government has considered launching applicable solutions to handle these problems to meet the residents' needs, he noted

The city’s next steps are implementing centrailized testing to promptly identify community infection cases of Covid-19, quickly classifying cases of F0, F1 for home medical isolation

The HCM Party Chief also aksed press agencies, functional departments and units in the media sector have to be responsible for providing accurate information to residents and curbing false news proliferation leading to social disturbances and cope with severe fines for disseminating fake news.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (C) speaks at the meeting.

According to Vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc, HCMC reported 9,454 Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths from July 9-15.

The city has planed to treat up to 20,000 cases at a time and prepared 50,000 beds for this scenario. HCMC has currently 39,240 beds in medical units that received 15, 990 persons with Covid-19 for treatment.

As of present, the Transport Department of HCMC had granted QR identification codes to over 28,500 vehicles, which are allowed to transport essential goods through Covid-19 quarantine checkpoints in the city.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai said that the city’s missions are continuing the implementing Directive 16 effectively in all fields, shortening the duration of treatment and isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients (F0) and strengthening home medical isolation.

In addition, the urgent task is ensuring the supply and distribution of essential goods to meet the needs of local people, he emphasized

Regarding safe production, enterprises that must meet requirements of both keeping production going and ensuring employees' safety will be allowed to continue the operation, he noted

Speaking at the conference, Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh asked the city to carry out social security measures associated with the distribution of essential goods and aid packages, fight against the speculating goods and manipulating prices.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong required all departments, units, organizations, districts and Thu Duc City across the city to strictly implement the Directive 16, especially taking advantage of 15-day social distancing in the entire city to imeplement major tasks and limit the spread of virus.

He asked the quarantine facilities to tighten security measures to reduce the number of F0 cases in isolation areas and blocked sites while the health sector to pay attention to treatment for severe patients.

He also noted localities must provide relief package to needy people to reach more than 95 percent of the target by the end of social distancing measure as well as ensure sufficient supply of food for locals.

The city plans to give 930,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in the the fifth phase of vaccination in coming days, the City chairman said.



