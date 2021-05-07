  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to temporarily close gym centers, wedding venues, buffet restaurants

SGGP
Following an urgent notice of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Ho Chi Minh City will temporarily halt wedding venues, buffet-based restaurants, coffee shops with live music and indoor physical and sports business facilities like gym, fitness and yoga centers, billiards clubs, etc at 6 p.m. on May 7 until further notice. 
To strengthen the Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention, the Municipal People’s Committee has not allowed departments, agencies, localities, organizations and individuals to ease guard against the Covid-19 pandemic. 

All people have to strictly comply with the pandemic control and prevention measures, keep a distance of at least one meter from each other, perform participant limitation at necessary events, regularly have their temperature checked, wear facial masks, use hand sanitizer, etc.  

HCMC to halt gym centers, wedding venues, buffet restaurants ảnh 1 HCMC will close gym centers, wedding venues, buffet restaurants, etc against risk of Covid-19 infection
Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also decided to cease events and activities with gatherings of over 30 people at public places, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. 

Earlier, the city had respectively closed unnecessary services and activities such as karaoke lounges, discos, bars, conferences, seminars, massages, saunas, theatrical and cultural shows, cinemas and arcade game centers against the risk of Covid-19 infection. 

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

