HCMC will close gym centers, wedding venues, buffet restaurants, etc against risk of Covid-19 infection



Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also decided to cease events and activities with gatherings of over 30 people at public places, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

To strengthen the Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention, the Municipal People’s Committee has not allowed departments, agencies, localities, organizations and individuals to ease guard against the Covid-19 pandemic.All people have to strictly comply with the pandemic control and prevention measures, keep a distance of at least one meter from each other, perform participant limitation at necessary events, regularly have their temperature checked, wear facial masks, use hand sanitizer, etc.Earlier, the city had respectively closed unnecessary services and activities such as karaoke lounges, discos, bars, conferences, seminars, massages, saunas, theatrical and cultural shows, cinemas and arcade game centers against the risk of Covid-19 infection.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong