HCMC to test all residents for Covid-19 during social distancing

Collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing (Photo: SGGP)



In an official dispatch, the Government leader stated that medical personnel and equipment assistance, along with armed forces and other relevant forces, will be sent to the southern hub and its neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, which are the largest outbreaks of the country at present.

Stricter social distancing and other preventive measures will be applied in an endeavour to contain the spread of Covid-19.Priority in vaccine distribution will be given to HCMC and the inoculation drive will be carried out in a timely, safe and effective manner in tandem with guidelines of the Ministry of Health (MoH).The Government Office is asked to keep a close watch on the implementation of the dispatch and timely report to the PM.According to the MoH, Vietnam had recorded 348,059 cases since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.As many as 370,836 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on August 21, raising the total number to more than 17.06 million. Over 1.79 people have received two full shots.