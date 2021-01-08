HCMC to thoroughly resolve blacklogs to develop new Thu Duc city

District 9 authorities are working to complete items in the HCMC Hi-Tech Park project as directed by the Government Inspectorate and Standing Deputy Prime Minister.



District 9 at the same time has requested HCMC’s directives on urban embellishment, resettlement, traffic infrastructure, and the construction of hospitals and schools, said the District Party Secretary Lam Dinh Thang.

Preliminary statistics show there are 4 projects in District 9 delayed for more than 12 years or more, and 2 delayed for more than 20 years.

In Thu Duc district, plans for a sports field, parks and reservoirs in the HCMC National University which were approved back in 1995 have not been executed.

Meanwhile, roads connecting to Binh Trieu train station which completed 18 years ago are far and few between, and people mainly commute on narrow gravel paths.

Additionally, households in the surrounding area are also not allowed to change their land use purpose due to urban zoning, limiting their rights to house repair and upgrades.

According to Thu Duc District Party Secretary Nguyen Manh Cuong, these projects are affecting the quality of life of more than 5,000 households in the district.

The Government Inspectorate and HCMC People’s Committee speaking with people from the Thu Thiem new urban area

Moving on to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, infrastructures for the 1.8-hectare resettlement area and boundary of new quarters require immediate directives, said District 2 Party Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Hung.

Regarding this matter, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said the city has approved the 1.8-hectare resettlement plan, and is awaiting the Prime Minister’s conclusion on the legal basis for the quarters.

HCMC is expected to spend more than VND1,400 billion (about US$60.6 million) to implement additional benefits in Thu Thiem.

Regarding the Thu Thiem new urban area, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong told voters in a meeting on December 25, 2020 that the HCMC Party Committee has passed a Resolution to finish the construction of Thu Thiem new urban area before 2030 with specific roadmap and solutions. He affirmed that the city is focusing on solving problems in Thu Thiem new urban area.

