HCMC to urgently complete Ring Road 2

According to the transport system planning in HCMC, Ring Road No.2 has a length of around 70km, starting from Nguyen Van Linh Street in Binh Chanh District, passing Phu My Bridge in District 7, heading to Binh Thai Intersection in District 9 to join Go Dua Intersection in Thu Duc District before coming back to Nguyen Van Linh Street.

Ring Road No.2 is expected to reduce the quantity of vehicles entering HCMC and decrease traffic jams. As it is linked to HCMC-Long Thanh –Dau Giay Express Way and Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4, this essential road is going to help form a connecting route between neighboring provinces of HCMC and minimize congestions in the city’s entrances.

However, at the moment, due to difficulties in site clearance, certain parts of the Ring Road No.2 construction project cannot be finished, said Director of Urban – Civil Works Construction Investment Management Authority of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc.

He said that Ring Road No.2 uses various capital sources, including the amount attracted in the society and used by Phu My Invest Corp. in the finished sub-projects, namely the intersection at Section A in Saigon South area, the overhead road from this section to Phu My Bridge.

Particularly, there are 9-km uncompleted sections from Rach Chiec Bridge No.2 to Binh Thai Intersection and from this intersection to Linh Dong Intersection in Thu Duc District.

There are also two under-adjustment parts in Ho Ngoc Lam Street in Binh Chanh District and Nguyen Van Linh Street, making the total unfinished section reach 14km. These sections belong to three sub-projects: the 5.3-km part from An Lac T-junction in Binh Tan District to Nguyen Van Linh Street, the part from Phu Huu Bridge in District 9 to Hanoi Highway, and the part from Hanoi Highway to Pham Van Dong Street in Thu Duc District.

The state budget will be used to complete these three sections.

Right now, around 70 percent of the construction surface area is clear, being prepared for the start of the projects. About VND1,400 billion (approx. US$60.05 million) has been used by the project investor to compensate for site clearance.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc District is now determinedly cooperating with related state units to fulfill this clearance task and offer guidance to concerned citizens in their accommodation moving.

Related procedures regarding project investment and compensation tasks are being urgently and orderly completed. Nevertheless, tardiness in site compensation and clearance is the main factor affecting the project schedule and disbursement amount. In certain sub-projects, the time to wait for site clearance is 2 to 3 times as long as the real working time.

As planned, in 2015, HCMC should have finished Ring Road No.2. Yet the current incomplete status of this important project has created many negative consequences to the general traffic safety of the whole city as well as the connection between HCMC and southern provinces.

Therefore, the municipal authorities are determined to speed up this project this year to its completion.

